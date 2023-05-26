Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — The Montana State University Billings baseball team had three players who were recognized with West Region postseason awards for the 2023 season.

Left fielder Payton Flynn, pitcher Trevor Cassell, and third baseman Kaden Kirshenbaum were all honored by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Flynn was an NCBWA West Region first-team selection, while Cassell was selected to the second team, and Kirshenbaum was honorable mention. In addition, Flynn and Cassell were further recognized by the Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association, with both players being selected to the D2CCA All-West Region second team.

The West Region is made up of the GNAC, CCAA, and PacWest conferences. Cassell and Flynn were two of five GNAC players who earned D2CCA recognition, and MSUB’s two selections tied for the most in the GNAC.

Flynn emerged this season as the top power hitter in the GNAC, leading the conference with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. The first-team All-GNAC selection was one of two players who appeared in every game of the season, leading the Yellowjackets in batting average (.361), slugging percentage (.728), and on-base percentage (.430), while scoring the second most runs on the team with 44.

Cassell, who was also a first-team All-GNAC selection, pitched in 13 games for the Yellowjackets, finishing with four wins and a 2.91 ERA, with a save in MSUB’s final game of the season. In just over 43 innings, Cassell held opposing batters to a .234 average, allowing just eight extra-base hits on the season. After beginning the season in the bullpen, Cassell became a key piece of the Yellowjacket’s starting rotation towards the middle of the season, earning a 1.56 ERA in his four starts.

Kirshenbaum finished just behind Flynn in many of MSUB’s hitting categories, batting .337 with nine home runs. The second-team All-GNAC selection had 32 RBIs in his first season for the Yellowjackets, with 34 runs and five steals.