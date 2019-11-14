BILLINGS— The Great Northwest Athletic Conference has named Montana State Billings senior defender Amanda Hemmen to second team all-GNAC. Teammates, Alexa Lacolucci, a senior midfielder, and Courtney Shovlin, a senior defender, were honorable mentions.
Hemmen wraps up her senior year recording two all-conference honorable mentions, and one second team all-conference selection.
Lacoluccii finishes her career with an honorable mention selection from her junior year.
Shovlin had another strong season as a key defender this year for the Yellowjackets.
