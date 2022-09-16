BILLINGS — Sophie Beadle, Marissa Bankey and Rylee Pierce scored second-half goals to lead Seattle Pacific to a 3-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer victory over Montana State Billings Thursday at Yellowjacket Field.

Overall, Seattle Pacific had 14 shots and MSUB 5. Seattle Pacific outshot MSUB 12-3 in the second half.

The winners had eight shots on goal, while the Yellowjackets had three.

Clare Keenan had five saves for MSUB (0-4-2, 0-1) and Mercedes Cullen three for Seattle Pacific (3-1-1, 1-0).

