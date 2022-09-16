BILLINGS — Sophie Beadle, Marissa Bankey and Rylee Pierce scored second-half goals to lead Seattle Pacific to a 3-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer victory over Montana State Billings Thursday at Yellowjacket Field.
Overall, Seattle Pacific had 14 shots and MSUB 5. Seattle Pacific outshot MSUB 12-3 in the second half.
The winners had eight shots on goal, while the Yellowjackets had three.
Clare Keenan had five saves for MSUB (0-4-2, 0-1) and Mercedes Cullen three for Seattle Pacific (3-1-1, 1-0).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.