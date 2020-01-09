BILLINGS — Tickets for the Montana State University Billings Athletics Hall of Fame and Distinction induction ceremony are now available.
Inductees Bruce Parker, Kelly Parsons, and Bobbi Knudsen will be honored on Feb. 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Tickets are $30 and include appetizers, a dinner buffet and two drink tickets. The event is scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail social in the hotel lobby, followed by dinner and the ceremony at 6:30 p.m. To order tickets in advance, contact MSUB Operations Coordinator Andrew Bonner at 406-657-2360.
Local sportscaster and Midland Roundtable president Rocky Erickson will be the emcee for the night.
Parker, a 1979 graduate of Eastern Montana College (now MSUB), has been involved in collegiate athletics for 40 years. Parker was a four-year letterwinner in tennis and three-year captain for the Yellowjackets in the late 1970s.
Parker has served as the athletic director at Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College and was also the associate AD and sports information director at Montana State.
From 2008-11, Parsons was a four-time all-conference player for the MSUB women's softball team. Parsons was the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's freshman of the year. She was also selected for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West Region team.
Knudsen played basketball for the Yellowjackets from 2010-14 and received All-American and all-conference recognition. As a senior, Knudsen was the second-leading scorer in the GNAC. She finished her Jackets career ranked second in both scoring (1,831), and assists (532).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.