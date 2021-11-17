BILLINGS — Lance Schaaf and Taylor Moore, both of Billings Skyview High School, have signed letters of intent to play college athletics at Montana State Billings.
Schaaf has signed to play for the Yellowjackets' baseball program while Moore will join the men's soccer team.
Schaaf is a two-time all-state pitcher and outfielder for the Billings Royals American Legion team. He was the MVP of the state tournament, and had a personal-best 14-strikeout performance in a game against the Bozeman Bucks.
Schaff has another season of eligibility with the Royals.
Moore was a two-time all-state midfielder for the Falcons' soccer team. He served as a two-year team captain, and was voted team MVP as both a sophomore and junior.
Moore totaled 24 career goals, including marks of 10 goals and 12 assists during his junior season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.