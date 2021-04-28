PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings junior women's golfers Tierney Messmer and Avery Gill were named second-team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
Messmer, from Sidney, led the team and ranked eighth in the conference in scoring average with a mark of 82.0 strokes per round during her third season in the Yellowjackets' program. Messmer’s top finish came at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational when she took third place among a field of 45 competitors.
Gill, from West Linn, Oregon, ranked second on the team with a scoring average of 82.75 strokes per round. Her top moment came on April 13 at the Hardrocker Invitational, where she tied for first place with a two-round total of 163 (80-83).
These were the first-career All-GNAC selection for both Messmer and Gill.
