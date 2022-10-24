PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Montana State University Billings student-athletes were honored as Great Northwest Athletic Conference players of the week on Monday.
Jeremie Briquet received the men's soccer weekly award and Blake Finn was recognized for his efforts in men's golf.
Briquet, a junior midfielder from Cannes, France, tallied two goals and an assist as the Yellowjackets upset No. 22 Northwest Nazarene, 4-1, this past Saturday at the Yellowjacket Soccer Field.
Finn, a junior from Big Timber, won two of his three matches in the annual Mike Grob Cup match play competition against Rocky Mountain College.
