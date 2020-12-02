BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men’s soccer coach Thomas Chameraud announced the signings of two more players to the Yellowjackets’ 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Roddy Lewis of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Connor Trapp of Fountain Valley, California, bring the total number of MSUB’s high school recruits for next season to seven.

Lewis was a four-year letterman as a midfielder at Vista Ridge High School. He was a two-year team captain and he earned second-team All-Pikes Peak Athletic Conference honors in 2019-20. During that season he contributed four goals and four assists.

A 6-foot goalkeeper, Trapp participated in soccer for four seasons at Fountain Valley High School. He was a second-team All-Sunset League selection.

Lewis and Trapp join a recruiting class that also includes defender and Billings Senior product Hadyn Koch.

