BILLINGS — Tyler Green hit a 3-pointer from just past half court with one second remaining in overtime to lift Montana State Billings to a 92-91 victory over Central Washington on Saturday at Alterowitz Gym.
The Yellowjackets trailed 91-86 before Psalm Maduakor connected on a 3 with six seconds left to make it a one possession game. MSUB was forced to foul, and Central Washington's Matt Poquette missed both ends of double-bonus free throws.
MSUB's Jordan Lehrer cleared the rebound and passed the ball to Green for the last-second heroics.
Chrishon Dixon scored a career-high 22 points for the Yellowjackets. Zharon Richmond also had 22 before fouling out, which helped offset a 29-point night by CWU's Woody Tariq.
Brendan Howard added 21 for the Jackets. Dixon also had five rebounds and five assists, and hit four of MSUB's 12 3-pointers.
The Yellowjackets upped their overall record to 8-7 and moved to 3-4 in the GNAC.
