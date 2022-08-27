BILLINGS — Goals by MaLian Burke and Mary Meeks lifted the University of Mary over Montana State Billings 2-0 Saturday in women's soccer played at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.
Mary (2-0) scored in the 21st and 60th minutes against the Yellowjackets (0-2).
The Marauders outshot MSUB, 18-8.
Taylor Meyrick and Rio Spruenken assisted on the goals by Mary.
MSUB goalkeeper Tuva Sallvin had seven saves.
