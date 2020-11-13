BILLINGS — Montana State Billings entered what athletic director Krista Montague called “uncharted territory” when it revealed that its men’s and women’s basketball teams will not take part in the 2020-21 Great Northwest Athletic Conference season.
The announcement came Friday via press releases issued by both the school and the GNAC following a conference call among the league’s CEO Board. Montague and MSUB chancellor Rolf Groseth said the decision was made due to ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Referencing the pandemic, which continues to surge in Billings, around Montana and across the country, Montague said during a virtual press conference that she, Groseth and the athletic department held out hope that NCAA Division II MSUB could resume competition in early January, the same time the GNAC hopes to lift its restrictions on the upcoming season.
But as time went on, the alternative became the most prudent course of action.
“I think we were optimistic that things would get better. We were optimistic that with a little bit of time we would be able to compete,” Montague said. “But with each week that has passed, it hasn’t gotten better.
“It’s very challenging and it’s very concerning for the health and safety of everyone. Right now is not the time to put our students at risk. It’s evolved over the last few weeks.”
The Yellowjackets aren’t alone in their decision.
In all, six GNAC institutions have opted out of the conference schedule. The others are Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Western Washington.
Four teams — Alaska Fairbanks, Northwest Nazarene, Saint Martin’s and Seattle Pacific — have indicated that they will still participate in a GNAC season.
The league said modified conference-only schedules are expected to be finalized in the next two weeks.
“It is disappointing,” Groseth said during the press conference. “Athletics are a part of the overall institution — an important component. It’s why a lot of these students chose MSU Billings. It’s both disappointing and difficult.
“But that’s why we’re in these administrative positions, and we have to take a larger view.”
“We support each conference member and the decisions that have been made regarding the upcoming basketball season,” GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund said in a statement.
Montague, whose daughter Shayla is a member of the women’s basketball team, said MSUB will still be able to independently schedule games against other institutions, though not before the week of Jan. 10 when the spring semester begins.
It is unclear exactly what those games might look like.
“I don’t know if they’ll be real games. They might just be closed scrimmages with the schools in our area,” MSUB men’s coach Mick Durham said. “That part I’m still learning about.”
“I understand it. It’s just something none of us has faced, and it’s not like we maybe couldn’t see this coming,” Durham said. “I feel a little bit lost over the whole thing. But we’ll handle it. Our guys are resilient.”
Both Durham and women’s coach Kevin Woodin said part of the pandemic-forced decision hinged on MSUB’s travel patterns and the fact that the teams must fly to play road games in Washington, Oregon, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada.
The NCAA’s strict testing protocols also proved difficult to meet, the coaches said.
Fortunately for the Yellowjackets, players are allowed to retain their eligibility from what will essentially be a lost season.
“It definitely wasn’t a shock. They’re very mature,” Woodin said of his team. “We knew somewhere in November there would probably be a decision. It was tough for them to hear, but they accepted it very well.”
As for scheduling games after the break, Woodin said he’s “been in contact with a lot of different teams. Whether it’s a scrimmage, a game, etc., all doors are open for us right now. Obviously we want to try to get what we can.”
MSUB's other winter offering, men's and women's indoor track and field, doesn't compete in a GNAC schedule, but Montague said those teams have the opportunity to still take part in meets this season.
The GNAC indoor track championships have already been canceled due to the pandemic.
According to the press release, fall sports at MSUB, which include men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, will not participate in a conference or championship schedule during the spring of 2021.
They will, however, move ahead with their countable activities hours, which include team practices and potential nonconference games against outside competition, the release stated.
Additionally, MSUB announced that its spring sports, which could begin as early as February, remain on track to compete.
Those sports include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s triathlon and men’s and women’s golf.
