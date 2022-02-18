BILLINGS — Growing up in the hoops battleground that is Flint, Michigan, Carrington Wiggins had Division I dreams.
But he came to a realization — an honest personal critique — that would dictate the course of his collegiate career and eventually land him at Montana State Billings.
“Coming out of high school, I thought I was better than what I was,” Wiggins said. “I just wasn't ready, mentally, physically. It really humbled me.”
It takes a certain level of maturity to arrive at such an understanding, but it served Wiggins well. After a season at a prep school in Arizona and then two years at Mott Community College in blue-collar Flint, Wiggins is not only a top player for coach Mick Durham at Division II MSUB, he’s one of the best guards in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Entering Saturday’s home game against GNAC rival Simon Frasier, Wiggins leads the Yellowjackets and ranks fifth in the league in scoring at 17.9 points per game. He’s shooting just shy of 50% from the field and his 50 3-pointers are fifth-most in the conference.
The quick and athletic Wiggins, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, has also helped the Jackets to the No. 1 ranking in the GNAC in scoring defense (65.4 ppg) and field goal percentage defense (41%), and No. 2 in rebounding margin (plus-4.8).
MSUB (12-12, 8-6 GNAC) is in the thick of the conference race, just a game back of first-place Saint Martin’s with three contests remaining in the regular season.
“We knew coming in that he was going to be one of our main factors and one of our main scorers, and he definitely has done that. He’s a pretty tough matchup offensively,” said Durham, now in his fourth year leading the Jackets. “And he's holding his own defensively too, you know. He’s been really consistent.”
Wiggins has teamed with Idaho transfer Damen Thacker to form one of the league’s top backcourt duos. He and Thacker are MSUB’s only players averaging double figures — Thacker is scoring 14.9 points per game — and the tandem has attempted nearly 45% of the team’s field goals and 53% of its 3s.
The offensive certainly flows through Wiggins and Thacker. Wiggins had perhaps his best game on Monday in a road game at Western Washington when he hit 11 of 12 shots, nailed 4 of 5 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. The Jackets prevailed 91-64.
That was part of a rare stretch of six consecutive road games that Durham said was unprecedented in his coaching career. But the Yellowjackets went 4-2 to position themselves for the stretch run in the GNAC standings.
“We can't really focus on the other teams and who's winning and who's losing. We just have to focus on ourselves and go with that and we’ll live with the results,” Wiggins said. “So we really have to just keep doing what we're doing, listen to our coaches and execute everything that they tell us to do, because they've been here before and they know what to expect.”
Wiggins, whose father is a retired policeman and mother an employee at Mott CC, said he was “basically raised at the YMCA” in downtown Flint, where he learned the game in a city renowned for producing many collegiate and professional stars.
Wiggins grew up watching Flint products and now-NBA players Kyle Kuzma, Miles Bridges and Monté Morris.
Wiggins said he was born a couple days before Michigan State won the national title in 2000, led by the “Flintstones” — Flint natives Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson and Charlie Bell.
“That's all it is in Flint. There's not much to do but play basketball,” Wiggins said. “And I had a really good support system with my family, my mom, my dad, my brother, and we just really made it work. My dad really put in the hours in the gym with us. For basketball, Flint is one of the top cities.”
“Kids from Flint are pretty tough, and kids from Michigan love to play,” Durham said. “I’ve always kind of kept an eye on the Michigan junior college guys. And so he’s just somebody that we kind of followed and recruited, and in the end it worked out.”
While at Mott, Wiggins said he and Durham communicated regularly and built a strong rapport. Wiggins committed to play for Durham before the 2020-21 campaign, but that season was thrown into chaos due to the pandemic and the Yellowjackets played only two exhibition games.
This season the team came back with a new look following the transferring of guard Chrishon Dixon and forwards Brendan Howard and Clarence Daniels, and Wiggins suddenly took on a bigger role.
Wiggins loves the way he and Thacker have meshed as the season has progressed.
“Damen is awesome,” Wiggins said. “He's a really good player, which is good because the defense has to choose one. So if I have an off night and he has a great night, that's perfect. I love playing with him. He has a really good shot and he brings that edge offensively and facility. So I just love playing with him. He gets everybody involved.”
In a normal season, the top six teams in the GNAC advance to the league’s postseason tournament. This year, due to the stops and starts the pandemic has continued to cause, all 10 teams are invited.
MSUB was picked to finish last in the conference in the preseason, and the team has clearly risen above those expectations.
“That's been one of our things,” Durham said. “We didn't get a lot of respect early, and obviously some guys left the program and that was a big reason. But it's been hard. Every game has been a battle for us. I'm hoping that we continue to fight and finish out these last (three) games, and then we get into March. And it’s fun to play in March.”
Efficient guard play makes a big difference this time of year. With Wiggins, the Jackets seem like they’ll always have a chance.
Wiggins had Division I dreams, but he’s found a great niche at MSUB.
“I just worked hard, got stronger, and now I'm here,” he said. “And I still have that edge on me where I'm just going to continue to work harder. Every time I step on the court I’m going to continue to have that edge.”
