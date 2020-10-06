BILLINGS — With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic making it impossible to host its Halloween Scholarship Dinner Auction, the Montana State University Billings athletic department announced the event will be going virtual this year.
The online donation campaign will run from Oct. 6-Nov. 6, and donations can be made online at https://giving.msubillings.edu/campaigns/athletics-halloween-campaign-2020.
“With public health and safety both for those in our department and our friends and donors being the top priority, we have made the difficult decision to not hold our annual scholarship dinner auction in person this fall,” said MSUB director of athletics Krista Montague in a school press release. “Our department and our student-athletes rely heavily on the funding raised during this event, which allows us to provide scholarships and opportunities to compete at a high level. We hope that our online donation campaign will provide a platform to continue to support our student-athletes during these uncertain and unprecedented times. We would also like to extend a thank you to all of our generous donors who regularly attend this signature event, and we greatly appreciate all you do for Yellowjacket Athletics.”
The MSUB athletic department is honoring every scholarship commitment made, despite seasons being postponed and schedules being rearranged, according to the news release. The largest single fundraising event for the department, MSUB’s dinner auction routinely raises north of $60,000 the release stated.
For information, contact director of development Hollie West at 406-896-5934 or hollie.west@msubillings.edu or senior development officer Nick Schmidt at 406-657-2253 or nick.schmidt@msubfoundation.com.
