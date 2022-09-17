BILLINGS — Early momentum for the visiting University of Alaska volleyball team never wavered on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium, as host Montana State University Billings was defeated in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action.
Three different Nanooks had eight kills, on an afternoon where they benefited from an efficient attack that swung at a collective .254 in the match.
Ainsley Smith had 18 assists and Taylor Overn added 16, while Jessa Long had 14 digs to lead the visitors. Alaska improved to 12-4 on the season and pulled its GNAC record even at 2-2.
Freshman Caty Havekost paced the MSUB offense with 10 kills, reaching her second-highest total of the season on her way to a .296 hitting percentage.
MSUB managed a team attack percentage of just .097 however, and played from behind throughout the match.
Christine Funk was a difference maker defensively for MSUB, leading the way with 11 kills to help keep her team in the match throughout.
The Yellowjackets fell to 6-5 with the loss, and are 0-4 in GNAC play with their fourth straight conference defeat.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.