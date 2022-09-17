BILLINGS — Early momentum for the visiting University of Alaska volleyball team never wavered on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium, as host Montana State University Billings was defeated in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action.

Three different Nanooks had eight kills, on an afternoon where they benefited from an efficient attack that swung at a collective .254 in the match.

Ainsley Smith had 18 assists and Taylor Overn added 16, while Jessa Long had 14 digs to lead the visitors. Alaska improved to 12-4 on the season and pulled its GNAC record even at 2-2.

Freshman Caty Havekost paced the MSUB offense with 10 kills, reaching her second-highest total of the season on her way to a .296 hitting percentage.

MSUB managed a team attack percentage of just .097 however, and played from behind throughout the match.

Christine Funk was a difference maker defensively for MSUB, leading the way with 11 kills to help keep her team in the match throughout.

The Yellowjackets fell to 6-5 with the loss, and are 0-4 in GNAC play with their fourth straight conference defeat.

