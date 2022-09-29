BILLINGS — Visiting Saint Martin's University scored three second-half goals Thursday in beating Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer play on Yellowjacket Field.

It was the first win of the season for the Saints (1-7-1, 1-2-0). The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-1 overall and 0-2-1 in league.

Saint Martin's goals were scored by Ethan Jud, Caden Martin and Diego Andrade.

Jud's second goal of the year came three minutes into the second half and put the Saints ahead for keeps.

Saints goaltender Nick Mueller made four saves to earn his first shutout of the season.

