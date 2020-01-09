PORTLAND, Ore. — Taryn Shelley’s double-double led the Montana State Billings women’s basketball team to a 66-58 GNAC victory on the road at Concordia (Ore.) on Thursday.

Shelley, a 6-foot-3 sophomore transfer from Division I Washington State, had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellowjackets. It was her sixth double-double of the season.

Shelley made 10 of 14 shots from the floor. MSUB shot 48.1% as a team (25 of 52). Guard Jeanann Lemelin added 20 points for the Yellowjackets on 5-of-10 shooting, and had a game-high five assists.

MSUB outrebounded Concordia 44-27.

The Yellowjackets (8-6, 3-2 GNAC) next travel to play Western Oregon in Monmouth, Oregon, on Saturday.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments