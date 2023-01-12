BILLINGS — Facing a halftime deficit in a game where first place in its league was on the line, the Montana State Billings men's basketball team's mood in the locker room was a bit agitated, though not discomposed.
Stick to the game plan and don't change anything significant offensively, coach Mick Durham said, even as nationally ranked Saint Martin's led the Yellowjackets 36-28 at the intermission. Trust in what works and points will come, he noted, especially in the home confines of Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The points came, alright — and MSUB leads the Great Northwest Athletic Conference at the moment because of it.
A 44-25 second-half performance from the Jackets launched them both to a 72-61 win and sole possession of first place in the GNAC following Thursday's games, continuing the program's best start to conference play since it joined the GNAC for the 2007-08 season.
MSUB (13-4 overall, 7-0 GNAC) continued being white-hot as it won its fifth straight game and defeated a Saints (13-3, 5-1) squad that entered the matchup ranked No. 23 in the most recent D2SIDA Division II national poll, the only conference team listed in the rankings.
So when asked what type of message he hoped a result like this sent to the rest of the GNAC, with the Jackets now having seemingly stamped their foot down as the league's team to beat, MSUB guard Carrington Wiggins (game-high 22 points) had a simple response:
"We're coming."
"I don't think we put a lot of pressure on our guys, we just said, 'Hey, this is a great opportunity and let's see how we stack up,'" Durham said of the win and its ramifications. "Obviously, the first half we didn't stack up great, but the second half, we showed some things. So yeah, we're just going to keep going."
The Jackets haven't won a conference championship since 2012 (also the last season MSUB made the NCAA D-II Tournament), but it's hard not to consider MSUB the GNAC's current favorite after it dispatched its closest rival.
However, as Durham pointed out, it wasn't all smooth sailing on the way there.
Saint Martin's had a 12-3 run to close out the first half that would've been 12-0 had guard Jalen Tot not knocked down a 3-pointer right before the first-half horn. Those first 20 minutes also saw MSUB get hammered in rebounding margin (30-18) and — speaking of 3-pointers — allow the Saints to hit eight triples, six of which came combined from guard Tyke Thompson and forward Champ Spencer.
But when Saint Martin's did not build upon its halftime lead in the first few minutes of the second half, Durham said that was when the Jackets were able to implement their style effectively — especially through forward Bilal Shabazz.
The senior forward nearly had a double-double in the second half alone with 12 points and nine rebounds, finishing with 17 and 14 overall, respectively, for his fifth double-double in his past eight games.
"When that shot goes up, I'm trying to get that ball at the top of the peak and just hold onto it," Shabazz, whose boards all came on the defensive end, said of his rebounding. "I know my team depends on me a lot for defensive rebounds, and (I'm just) knowing that my team can rely on me to be down there to attempt to get every rebound."
Shabazz's 3-pointer with 7:09 left to play (one of his three treys on the night) capped off a critical 13-2 run that built what was then a tight game into a multi-score MSUB lead at 56-48, one that was built to as high as 11 when Wiggins connected on a deep 3 with 2:34 to go.
A slick Wiggins feed for a Shabazz dunk with 1:19 remaining was merely an exclamation point — both for the game itself and that GNAC foes the rest of the way need to beware of the Jackets' firepower.
MSUB's rush to its spot at the top of the conference is deserved, but with two showdowns against third-place Seattle Pacific, rematches against the Saints and fellow contender Western Washington and many other potential trap games yet to be played, it's not quite time to launch the confetti in celebration yet.
Still, Durham — who spent 16 years as the coach of Montana State before eventually finding his way to MSUB beginning in 2018 — has a unit that undoubtedly has the potential to make that happen very, very soon.
"We're going to take every game seriously," Shabazz said. "We're not going to take nobody lightly and (Saint Martin's) is a good team, too. We're here to come, we're here to stay."
