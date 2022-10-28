MONMOUTH, Ore. — Montana State Billings volleyball's struggles this season in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference continued as the Yellowjackets lost in four sets at Western Oregon on Thursday.
The Wolves won the matchup 25-16, 23-25, 27-25 and 25-19 as the Jackets lost their ninth straight game and remained winless in GNAC play. MSUB has officially gone over a month without a win as its last victory came against city rival Rocky Mountain College on Sept. 27.
Western Oregon (9-12, 5-8 GNAC) outpaced the Jackets (7-16 overall, 0-14 GNAC) in kills by a 62-34 margin and were much more efficient in hitting percentage, with the Wolves winning that battle with a .233 mark to MSUB's .074.
The Jackets had nine kills from junior outside hitter Olivia Schwartz and eight kills from junior outside hitter Jashita Fa'ali'i to lead the way on their attack.
MSUB will play its next match against Saint Martin's at 5 p.m. Saturday in Lacey, Washington. The Saints defeated the Jackets in straight sets Sept. 29 in Billings.
