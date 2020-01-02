MONMOUTH, Ore. — Dalven Brushier scored 21 points and Darius Lubom had 19 Thursday night as Western Oregon beat visiting Montana State Billings 88-76 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.
Western Oregon improved to 8-2 overall and 2-2 in conference. MSUB dipped to 5-6 and 0-3.
Brendan Howard of the Yellowjackets was the game's top scorer with 28 points. He shot 9 of 14 and also grabbed seven rebounds.
Teammate Zharon Richmond came away with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.
MSU committed 17 turnovers, resulting in 21 points for WOU.
The hosts led 40-33 at halftime, then scored the first nine points of the second half to lead by 16.
The Yellowjackets will play at Concordia University in Portland on Saturday afternoon.
