BILLINGS — Montana State Billings surrendered 60 second-half points Saturday night in a 98-75 loss to GNAC rival Western Oregon at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Wolves, who trailed by three points at intermission, shot 72.7% from the floor in the second half (23 of 33) to pull away. They hit seven of their 13 3-pointers after halftime.
WOU's Cameron Cranston led all scorers with 29 points, while Emanuel Gant came off the bench to score 17. The Wolves shot 57.4% for the game.
MSUB's Tyler Green hit five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 22 points. Brendan Howard added 21 for the Yellowjackets, who lost for the fourth time in five games.
MSU Billings continues GNAC play on Thursday when it plays Central Washington on the road.
