MONMOUTH, Ore. — Western Oregon University swept Montana State Billings 4-0 and 4-2 Thursday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's softball.
With the GNAC suspending spring sports due to the coronavirus situation, the Yellowjackets will head home 0-6 in conference and 8-15 overall.
MSUB was limited to six hits by WOU pitcher Chandler Bishop in the opener. Hailee Gregerson of MSUB hit a two-run homer in the second game.
