MONMOUTH, Ore. — Western Oregon pushed across a run in the bottom of the 11th inning to earn a 4-3 victory over Montana State Billings in GNAC softball on Sunday.
In the second game, WOU strung together 14 hits and scored runs in four of six innings for a 11-4 victory.
Western Oregon improved to 15-14 overall and 2-6 in the GNAC. MSUB fell to 10-16, 4-4.
In the first contest, MSUB pitcher Alyssa Etheridge went the distance, working 10.1 innings and allowing nine hits and three earned runs. She walked four and fanned 14.
Reilly Tidwell was the winner for the Wolves, pitching all 11 innings and allowing only five hits and two earned runs. She struck out 10 and walked 10.
For the game, MSUB stranded 14 runners and WOU 11.
Kilee Imada homered for MSUB in the second game, hitting a three-run blast in the top of the second.
MSUB will make its home debut next weekend against Western Washington on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at Avitus Group Stadium.
