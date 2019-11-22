MONMOUTH, Ore. — Aubrey Stanton supplied 40 assists, 18 digs and six ace serves Thursday night as Western Oregon outlasted Montana State Billings 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball match.

Sianna DeCarli finished with 15 kills for the Wolves (3-17, 5-22) and teammate Allie Spear notched 26 digs.

The visiting Yellowjackets (5-14, 8-21) received 17 kills and 10 digs from Bayli Monck. Maddi Vigil added 16 kills and 10 digs.

MSUB's Hannah Hashbarger added a third double-double with her 49 assists and 10 digs. Marissa Logozzo was credited with 23 digs.

The Yellowjackets will conclude their season at Concordia University in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday afternoon.

