BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Western Washington out-shot visiting Montana State Billings 33-3 Thursday night en route to a 2-0 victory over the Yellowjackets in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.

WWU improved to 4-1-3 overall and 3-0-1 in conference play. MSUB fell to 1-6-3 and 1-3-1.

This was the Vikings' fifth shutout of the season.

Emily Rice put WWU in the lead for keeps with her goal in the third minute.

Teammate Tera Ziemer scored off a corner kick in the 52nd minute.

MSUB goaltender Clare Keenan was one off her career high in saves with 10.

The Yellowjackets will play at Simon Fraser University on Saturday.

