BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Emma Duff came away with 24 points and eight rebounds as Western Washington University defeated Montana State Billings 81-61 Saturday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.

Teammate Anna Schwecke chipped in with 21 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (5-3, 1-1).

The Yellowjackets (4-5, 1-1) received a team-high 25 points from Hannah Collins. She shot 6 of 14 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line.

WWU shot out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter and led 31-19 by halftime. The Vikings shot 67% in the first quarter.

