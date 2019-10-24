BILLINGS — Camron Miller and Ryan Schaefer scored goals as visiting Western Washington held off Montana State Billings 2-1 Thursday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer.

Down 2-0, MSUB's Bryan Maxwell scored in the 74th minute.

WWU's unbeaten goalkeeper Brandon Locke made a save on a first-half penalty kick by Shantik Bedrosian. He later stopped a point-blank shot by Cole Hage to keep the Vikings in front and preserve the win.

Georg Cholewa assisted on both of WWU's goals.

The Vikings improved to 5-0-1 in league and 8-3-1 overall. The Yellowjackets dropped to 3-2-1 and 6-5-2.

MSUB will play host to Northwest Nazarene University on Saturday at 3 p.m.

