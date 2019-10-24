BILLINGS — Camron Miller and Ryan Schaefer scored goals as visiting Western Washington held off Montana State Billings 2-1 Thursday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer.
Down 2-0, MSUB's Bryan Maxwell scored in the 74th minute.
WWU's unbeaten goalkeeper Brandon Locke made a save on a first-half penalty kick by Shantik Bedrosian. He later stopped a point-blank shot by Cole Hage to keep the Vikings in front and preserve the win.
Georg Cholewa assisted on both of WWU's goals.
The Vikings improved to 5-0-1 in league and 8-3-1 overall. The Yellowjackets dropped to 3-2-1 and 6-5-2.
MSUB will play host to Northwest Nazarene University on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.