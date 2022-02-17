BILLINGS — Visiting Western Washington jumped out to a 15-point lead at intermission.
The Yellowjackets then outscored WWU by 15 in the second half at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
In a game full of suspense, D'Angelo Minnis provided the biggest moment, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give WWU an 83-80 victory over the Jackets in GNAC men's basketball on Thursday.
Western Washington improved to 13-11 overall and 6-8 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. MSUB dropped to 12-12, 8-6.
The Jackets' Carrington Wiggins had made two free throws with 18 seconds left in the extra session to give MSUB an 80-75 advantage.
Minnis would provide a preview of his winning shot with a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to pull WWU within two, 80-78.
Daniel Hornbuckle followed with a steal for WWU with seven seconds left and Jalen Green made a jump shot to knot the score at 80-80 with one second left.
A steal by Green followed and Minnis made the winning bucket.
Green led the victors with 23 points and Minnis added 19 points. Luke Lovelady had a double-double for the visitors with 15 points and 14 boards.
Wiggins led the Jackets with 31 points. Damen Thacker added 14 and Brent Finn 13.
