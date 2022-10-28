BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's soccer was unable to follow up on an upset win this past weekend with a victory over Western Washington as the Yellowjackets were defeated 2-0 on Thursday.
In its first match since a win over then-No. 22-ranked Northwest Nazarene last Saturday, MSUB (4-8-2 overall, 2-5-2 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) let in a goal from the visiting Vikings (11-2-3, 7-2-0 GNAC) in each half as WWU picked up its fourth win out of its past five games.
Sophomores Andrew Rotter and Eric Bunnell got on the scoresheet for the Vikings in the 28th and 52nd minutes, respectively. For the Jackets, junior midfielder Jeremie Briquet gave his squad the most chances with a team-high four of MSUB's 11 total shots.
The Jackets welcome Western Oregon — who they drew with by a 2-2 score Oct. 8 — for their senior day at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
