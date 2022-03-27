BILLINGS — Western Washington stroked 21 hits over two games and the Vikings won both games of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader — 9-1 and 2-1 — against Montana State Billings Sunday at Avitus Group Stadium.
On Saturday, Western Washington also won both games of a twin bill with the Jackets — 4-0 and 8-5. It is the first time the Vikings have swept a series against MSUB since 2019.
With the losses, MSUB dropped to 10-20 overall and 4-8 in the GNAC. The Vikings improved to 17-13, 6-2. The Yellowjackets are tied with Western Oregon (17-16, 4-8) for last place in the GNAC. Western Washington is tied with Saint Martin's (16-10, 6-2) for first place in the league.
This weekend's game at Avitus Group Stadium were the first of the year at home for the Yellowjackets.
The first game Sunday ended after six innings. Western Washington was powered by three home runs and a double. Brittanee Fisher hit a solo homer to center field, the 39th round-tripper of her career, for MSUB in the second.
In the second contest, both starting pitchers Kira Doan (WWU) and Jenna Kister (MSUB) worked the full seven innings.
Chantelle Shimabukaro had an RBI single in the first inning and a solo homer in the fourth for WWU. Jazlyn Kalehuawehe hit an RBI single in the sixth for MSUB.
MSUB will play in the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, California, April 1-3.
