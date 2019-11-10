BELLINGHAM, Wash. — No. 19 Western Washington defeated Montana State Billings 1-0 in men's soccer Saturday.

Jeremiah Lee scored at 54:46 to propel Western Washington (12-3-1, 9-0-1) to victory in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference match.

With the win, the Vikings earned an an automatic bid to the NCAA West Region tournament. 

MSUB fell to 8-8-2 and 5-5-1. The Jackets return to Billings to finish out the season on Thursday against Seattle Pacific at Yellowjacket Field.

