LACEY, Wash. — Four Western Washington players scored in double figures and the Vikings held off a Montana State Billings rally to claim a 69-63 win on Friday here.
With the semifinal win, Western Washington eliminated the Yellowjackets from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament.
MSUB, the fifth-seeded team in the tourney, dropped to 17-12. Western Washington, the No. 1 seed, improved to 20-4.
Western Washington, ranked 22nd, will now play Central Washington in the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m. Central Washington (22-7), the third seed, beat Alaska Anchorage 80-65 in the other semifinal.
Emma Duff led Western Washington with 15 points. Brooke Walling contributed 14 points, Avery Dykstra 11 and Mollie Olson 10.
Cariann Kunkel topped the Yellowjackets with 18 points, while Taryn Shelley contributed 13 points and nine rebounds. Aspen Giese added 12 points for MSUB.
Western Washington led 15-6 after a quarter and 27-21 at the break.
The Vikings extended the lead to 48-36 after three quarters.
The Yellowjackets rallied to within two points, trailing 65-63 with 19 seconds left in the game after Giese made a layup, was fouled and converted on the ensuing free throw. However, the Vikings would convert on 4 of 4 free throw opportunities in the final 16 seconds to seal the win.
Overall, the Vikings hit 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:13 of the game to in holding off the Jackets.
According to an MSUB press release, there is an outside chance the Jackets could be included in the NCAA D2 West Region playoffs.
“I’m proud of our team, and I thought we had an excellent tournament,” said MSUB coach Kevin Woodin in a school press release. “We lost to a very good team tonight, but we fought back in the second half to take it down to the wire. We have had a great season. I don’t know if we have done enough to move on, but what matters right now is that I got to coach a great group of young women who gave it all they had. I am proud of them.”
The Yellowjackets didn’t appear in the top-10 in the latest NCAA Division II West Region rankings. In order for the team’s season to continue, the Jackets' 69-56 quarterfinal win Thursday over Northwest Nazarene — which was ranked seventh in the regional rankings — would have to be enough to elevate MSUB to at least the No. 8 position in the rankings. The NCAA D2 West Region Championship playoff field will be unveiled Sunday at 8 p.m. Mountain time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.