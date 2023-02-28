PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings men's basketball players Carrington Wiggins and Bilal Shabazz, plus coach Mick Durham, all secured major end-of-year individual awards from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference on Tuesday following one of the program's best regular seasons in recent memory.
Wiggins was named the GNAC Player of the Year, Shabazz the league's Defensive Player of the Year and Durham its Coach of the Year following the Yellowjackets' 20-win regular season (their most wins since 2005-06) and second-place finish in the GNAC standings.
All of MSUB's major award winners marked the first time that the program had won any of those honors listed since the school joined the GNAC for the 2007-08 season.
Wiggins, a senior guard from Flint, Michigan, won the GNAC's top individual honor after securing the league's Newcomer of the Year award in 2021-22. He averaged a team-high 18.1 points per game (second in the GNAC) while shooting 36.3% from 3-point range and 91.8% from the free throw line, both marks of which were the best in the GNAC.
Shabazz, a senior forward from Milwaukee and former Montana State player, averaged 13 points per game on the offensive end and was the leader of a MSUB defense that was one of the conference's best, tallying 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the Jackets.
Wiggins' and Shabazz's further selections to the All-GNAC First Team marked the first time that MSUB has ever had two players on the league's first team in the same season.
Finally, Durham (a former longtime coach at Montana State) picked up the league's top coaching honor after leading the Jackets to their highest GNAC finish in team history. It's the second time he's received the GNAC Coach of the Year award in his career; Durham also won the honor in 2013 as Alaska's coach.
MSUB is the No. 2 seed in this week's GNAC Tournament in Bellingham, Washington, where it has a quarterfinal bye and will await Friday the winner of the Seattle Pacific/Northwest Nazarene game to be contested at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Men's basketball
2022-23 All-Conference Team and Honors
Player of the Year: Carrington Wiggins, Montana State Billings
Coach of the Year: Mick Durham, Montana State Billings
Defensive Player of the Year: Bilal Shabazz, Montana State Billings
Freshman of the Year: BJ Kolly, Western Washington
Newcomer of the Year: Branden Bunn, Saint Martin's
First team: Carrington Wiggins, Sr., G, Montana State Billings; Jaden Nielsen-Skinner, Soph., G, Saint Martin's; Shaw Anderson, Jr., F, Seattle Pacific; Kyle Greeley, Jr., G, Saint Martin's; Cameron Cranston, Sr., G, Western Oregon; Bilal Shabazz, Sr., F, Montana State Billings
Second team: Matt Poquette, Sr., F, Central Washington; Gabriel Murphy, Jr., C, Northwest Nazarene; Abdullahi Mohamed, Jr., F, Alaska; D'Angelo Minnis, Jr., G, Western Washington; Kai Johnson, Soph., G, Western Washington; Tyke Thompson, Jr., G, Saint Martin's
Third team: Tyson Gilbert, Jr., G, Alaska Anchorage; Sawyer Storms, Jr., F, Alaska Anchorage; Brock Gilbert, Sr., G, Central Washington; Samaad Hector, Jr., F, Central Washington; Camron McNeil, Jr., G, Central Washington; Tru Allen, Soph., G, Northwest Nazarene; Branden Bunn, Sr., G, Saint Martin's; Zack Paulsen, Soph., G, Seattle Pacific; David Penney, Jr., G, Simon Fraser; Jahmal Wright, Sr., G/F, Simon Fraser; Cameron Benzel, Jr., F, Western Oregon; BJ Kolly, R-Fr., F, Western Washington
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.