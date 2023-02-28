PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings men's basketball players Carrington Wiggins and Bilal Shabazz, plus coach Mick Durham, all secured major end-of-year individual awards from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference on Tuesday following one of the program's best regular seasons in recent memory.

Wiggins was named the GNAC Player of the Year, Shabazz the league's Defensive Player of the Year and Durham its Coach of the Year following the Yellowjackets' 20-win regular season (their most wins since 2005-06) and second-place finish in the GNAC standings.

