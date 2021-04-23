LACEY, Wash. — A throwing error with the bases loaded allowed Montana State Billings to score three runs with two outs in the eighth inning and lifted the Yellowjackets to a 4-1 road victory Friday to cap a doubleheader sweep of Saint Martin's.

The error, which was committed off a bunt by Hayden Foltz, brought Joey Castelli, Tanner Cantwell and Will Riley to the plate and broke a 1-1 tie. Saint Martin's went quietly in the bottom of the eighth and the Jackets preserved the win behind Blake Tritch's complete-game victory.

MSUB won the first game of Friday's doubleheader by a 19-8 score, scoring six times in the fourth inning highlighted by home runs from Cantwell and Justin Lutz.

The Yellowjackets began the day with a 9-4 loss of a game that was suspended on Thursday due to darkness. The game resumed Friday with MSUB leading 3-2, but Saint Martin's scored seven times in the final three innings to prevail.

