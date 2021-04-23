LACEY, Wash. — A throwing error with the bases loaded allowed Montana State Billings to score three runs with two outs in the eighth inning and lifted the Yellowjackets to a 4-1 road victory Friday to cap a doubleheader sweep of Saint Martin's.
The error, which was committed off a bunt by Hayden Foltz, brought Joey Castelli, Tanner Cantwell and Will Riley to the plate and broke a 1-1 tie. Saint Martin's went quietly in the bottom of the eighth and the Jackets preserved the win behind Blake Tritch's complete-game victory.
MSUB won the first game of Friday's doubleheader by a 19-8 score, scoring six times in the fourth inning highlighted by home runs from Cantwell and Justin Lutz.
The Yellowjackets began the day with a 9-4 loss of a game that was suspended on Thursday due to darkness. The game resumed Friday with MSUB leading 3-2, but Saint Martin's scored seven times in the final three innings to prevail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.