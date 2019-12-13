BILLINGS — Montana State Billings women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin has announced Dyauni Boyce has signed a national letter of intent to join the program for the 2020-21 season.
Boyce, of Winifred, plays guard and forward. Last year, the 5-foot-11 Boyce averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three assists per game for State C runner-up Roy-Winifred.
“Dyauni Boyce is an outstanding student-athlete,” Woodin said in a MSUB press release. “Coach (Alisha) Breen and I were very impressed with her fundamentals and physicality during our basketball camp last summer. Dyauni is also a great leader for her school and we liked how she excelled in multiple sports at Winifred High School. Her Outlaw teams have been very successful at the state level and she knows how to win. We look forward to coaching Dyauni at MSUB.”
Boyce, who also plays volleyball, looks forward to playing for the Jackets.
“I’m excited to be a Yellowjacket next fall. I attended basketball camp at MSUB this summer and got to know the coaches and a few players," she said in the release. "I really liked the positive atmosphere and competitiveness of the program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.