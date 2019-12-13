Dyauni Boyce

Dyauni Boyce, a guard/forward from Winifred, will join the MSU Billings women's basketball team for the 2020-21 season. 

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin has announced Dyauni Boyce has signed a national letter of intent to join the program for the 2020-21 season.

Boyce, of Winifred, plays guard and forward. Last year, the 5-foot-11 Boyce averaged 20 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three assists per game for State C runner-up Roy-Winifred.

“Dyauni Boyce is an outstanding student-athlete,” Woodin said in a MSUB press release. “Coach (Alisha) Breen and I were very impressed with her fundamentals and physicality during our basketball camp last summer. Dyauni is also a great leader for her school and we liked how she excelled in multiple sports at Winifred High School. Her Outlaw teams have been very successful at the state level and she knows how to win. We look forward to coaching Dyauni at MSUB.”

Boyce, who also plays volleyball, looks forward to playing for the Jackets.

“I’m excited to be a Yellowjacket next fall. I attended basketball camp at MSUB this summer and got to know the coaches and a few players," she said in the release. "I really liked the positive atmosphere and competitiveness of the program.”

