BILLINGS — It wasn’t the most difficult shot Taryn Shelley ever converted, but that didn’t make it any less significant for Montana State Billings.
At the 6:58 mark of the first quarter Friday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium, Shelley, a junior post, scored underneath from an offensive rebounding and subsequent assist courtesy of teammate Kortney Nelson. They were the first points for the MSUB women’s basketball team in 330 days.
The final outcome — a 56-49 loss to Lewis-Clark State — didn’t seem as important as the fact that the Yellowjackets were simply playing a real, live game for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shuttering of athletic events early last year.
Shelley made the Yellowjackets’ most recent hoop prior to her opening shot Friday — a jumper in the paint at the very end of a loss to Western Washington at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament on March 5 of last year.
So this one was a long time coming.
“We’re so lucky that we actually get to do this now, and we want to take every moment we’ve got,” said Shelley, who transferred to NCAA Division II MSUB in 2018 from Pac-12 Washington State.
“We never thought it was going to be 330 days. We thought the season was going to start up like normal. And when it didn’t, it just was super weird. We knew we had to keep ourselves prepared all the time. But it was tough.”
The coronavirus outbreak took hold in the United States after MSUB’s 2019-20 season had already ended. At the time, all those months ago, there wasn’t much worry that this season wouldn’t begin on time.
But as the pandemic raged on, the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in October postponed all winter sports until after the turn of the year. Then in November, MSUB announced its decision to opt out of formal league schedules for men’s and women’s basketball with student-athlete health and safety as a top priority.
The GNAC later canceled its conference basketball seasons altogether but gave teams the autonomy to schedule games independently. Yellowjackets coach Kevin Woodin pieced together a 10-game schedule, the first of which was Friday against L-C State.
Like his players, Woodin was just happy to get back on the court after all that time away.
“It felt great to play,” he said. “I wasn’t sure I remembered how to (coach), and for a while there I don’t think I was doing a very good job of it.
“We just had a really hard time settling down. We didn’t hype this game at all. We knew we were going to have lots of nerves and we did, especially on the offensive end.”
With no seniors, Woodin’s team is particularly young. Three freshmen appeared in their initial collegiate game, and a total of five suited up in a Yellowjackets uniform for the first time.
Two junior college transfers, guard Skylar Patton from Houston (previously of Gillette College), and forward Cariann Kunkel of Hamilton (and Wenatchee Valley College) got into the flow and played 28 and 34 minutes, respectively.
Shelley, one of just three returning juniors, led with 18 points and eight rebounds. She was the only MSUB player in double figures.
Despite the rust, one of Woodin’s top takeaways was the effort with which the Yellowjackets played.
Lewis-Clark State, an NAIA team from Lewiston, Idaho, and one year removed from membership in the Frontier Conference, built a 12-point lead early in the third quarter after Columbia Falls product Kiara Burlage hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key.
But MSUB chipped away, and after a couple of tough shots inside from freshman forward Dyauni Boyce, had cut its deficit to four points with under two minutes left.
Boyce, from Winifred, wasn’t the only freshman that showed early promise. Nelson, a Scobey product, pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds. Both showed grit on the defensive end, battling with the 6-foot Burlage and the other of L-C State’s twin towers, 6-2 Abbie Johnson.
Still, Johnson had 15 points while Burlage finished with nine points and nine rebounds and the No. 23-ranked Warriors, showing a bit more swagger having already played 10 games, were too much for the Jackets to overcome as they controlled the ball and hit their foul shots in the waning minute.
The teams will meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
For the Yellowjackets, it represents another coveted opportunity.
“You don’t play for 330 days and now we have two games in 17 hours against the same opponent,” Woodin said, noting the irony of the quick turnaround. “I expect us to play smarter tomorrow, and better. But I’m sure they’ll play better, too.”
NOTES: Fans were not allowed to attend because of the GNAC’s no-spectator mandate. … MSUB sophomore Shayla Montague did not play due to a right ankle injury. … It was the first game between the Yellowjackets and L-C State since Feb. 4, 1999. … The game marked the first athletic event of any kind for MSUB since March 12, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.