BILLINGS — With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Montana State Billings recently announced it would not induct a 2021 athletics hall of fame class.
Instead, an online auction to benefit the Yellowjacket Athletic Excellence Fund is scheduled for Feb. 22-28.
The week-long virtual auction will feature a variety of items including vacation packages, Yellowjacket gear, and signed memorabilia. Proceeds will support scholarships for MSUB student-athletes and provide additional financial support for the department.
“We strive to continue supporting our student-athletes through this very challenging time, and we want to thank all of those who participate in the upcoming auction by donating or purchasing items,” said Yellowjacket director of athletics Krista Montague in a school press release. “We cannot emphasize enough the direct impact your contributions make on our student-athletes and athletic department as a whole.”
Before the cancellation of the banquet, this year’s hall of fame event had been scheduled for Jan. 29.
“What makes our Hall of Fame event so enjoyable is the ability to celebrate with our inductees on Friday night, and then recognize them at the basketball games the following day,” said Montague in the release. “With the inability to do either in a way to provide our 2021 class the recognition it deserves, we decided to not induct a class in fairness to them. Any former Yellowjacket worthy of induction into our hall of fame deserves to enjoy the experience of being awarded the honor to its fullest extent.”
The HoF selection committee will meet in the coming months to determine the 2022 class.
It was also announced MSUB would have a "Reconnecting With The Past" online series highlighting members of the school's athletics hall of fame. The series will be available to view on www.msubsports.com in the weeks leading up to the online auction.
For information, contact MSUB director of development Hollie West at hollie.west@msubillings.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.