PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Coach of the Year on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting a strong showing from the Yellowjackets on the league's year-end honors list.
Woodin won the GNAC's top individual coaching award for the third time (having also won in 2013-14 and 2015-16), leading MSUB to a 23-6 overall regular season record and a No. 2 seed in this week's GNAC Tournament.
Six Jacket players were named to All-GNAC teams, the most of any school in the conference. Two Montanans led the way in that regard with Scobey's Kortney Nelson and Hamilton's Cariann Kunkel both notching Second Team selections.
Both are repeat names on the GNAC honors list, with Nelson having secured an Honorable Mention nod and Kunkel a Second Team nomination for the 2021-22 season.
The other four MSUB players named were all listed as members of the Honorable Mention team. Three of the four — Winifred's Dyauni Boyce, Fort Benton's Aspen Giese and Billings' Shayla Montague — additionally hail from within the state as first-time nominees, while Washington native Taryn Shelley (who missed 13 games with a foot injury) made an All-GNAC team for the fourth time in her career following a First Team nomination in 2021-22 and two previous Honorable Mention appearances.
The Jackets begin play in the GNAC Tournament semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Friday in Bellingham, Washington, where they will face the winner of a Thursday quarterfinal between No. 3 Central Washington and No. 6 Simon Fraser.
