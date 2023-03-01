PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings women's basketball coach Kevin Woodin was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Coach of the Year on Wednesday afternoon, highlighting a strong showing from the Yellowjackets on the league's year-end honors list.

Woodin won the GNAC's top individual coaching award for the third time (having also won in 2013-14 and 2015-16), leading MSUB to a 23-6 overall regular season record and a No. 2 seed in this week's GNAC Tournament.

