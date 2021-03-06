NAMPA, Idaho — The women's basketball team at Montana State Billings exchanged wins with Northwest Nazarene University over the weekend.
Visiting MSUB won 80-79 on Friday, but NNU (7-7) got revenge against the Yellowjackets (5-3) with a 75-72 victory on Saturday.
Nyalam Thabach of the Nighthawks had another outstanding scoring effort with a game-high 26 points. On Friday night, she tallied 24 points.
Taryn Shelley of MSUB had 19 points in Saturday's loss and a game-high 26 points and six rebounds on Friday. Teammate Shayla Montague contributed 18 points and six rebounds for the Yellowjackets in Game 1.
The back-to-back games concluded the shortened season for MSUB.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.