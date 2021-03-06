NAMPA, Idaho — The women's basketball team at Montana State Billings exchanged wins with Northwest Nazarene University over the weekend.

Visiting MSUB won 80-79 on Friday, but NNU (7-7) got revenge against the Yellowjackets (5-3) with a 75-72 victory on Saturday.

Nyalam Thabach of the Nighthawks had another outstanding scoring effort with a game-high 26 points. On Friday night, she tallied 24 points.

Taryn Shelley of MSUB had 19 points in Saturday's loss and a game-high 26 points and six rebounds on Friday. Teammate Shayla Montague contributed 18 points and six rebounds for the Yellowjackets in Game 1.

The back-to-back games concluded the shortened season for MSUB.

