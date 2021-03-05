NAMPA, Idaho — The visiting Montana State University Billings women's basketball team slipped by Northwest Nazarene Friday, 80-79.

The Yellowjackets' (5-2) Taryn Shelley had a game-high 26 points with her last shot at 2:01 in the fourth to shut the door on the Nighthawks (6-7).

Shelley finished the night with 24 points and six rebounds. Teammate Shayla Montague had 18 points and six rebounds for the Yellowjackets.

Nyalam Thabach had 24 points and seven rebounds, while Erin Jenkins contributed 22 points and nine rebounds for the Nighthawks.

