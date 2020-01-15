MSU Billings triathlon

The Yellowjacket will be holding tryouts for 2020 spring triathlon season.

BILLINGS — The Montana State University Billings women’s triathlon program will hold individual tryouts for the spring 2020 season on Monday, Jan. 20 in the Physical Education building.

Tryouts are open to any female full-time undergraduate or graduate students. Scholarship opportunities at MSUB for this emerging sport for women are also available.

Tryouts will consist of a swimming and running time trial, overseen by MSUB coach Kevin Bjerke. For information and to register, contact Bjerke at kevin.bjerke@msubillings.edu. Prospective student-athletes must pre-register by Friday, Jan. 17 to participate.

The Yellowjackets fall triathlon schedule makes up the primary season in the sport. MSUB is off until April 12, 2020, when they are scheduled to race in the Hits Triathlon Series in Napa, California. MSUB has competed in five races through the halfway point of its inaugural season, including the NCAA Championships in Tempe, Arizona, last November.

