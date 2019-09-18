BILLINGS — A youthful Montana State Billings volleyball team begins Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with home matches against Concordia and Western Oregon.
The Yellowjackets (1-7) will play Concordia (2-5) on Thursday and take on Western Oregon (2-5) on Saturday. Both matches at Alterowitz Gymnasium will begin at 7 p.m.
MSUB, which has no seniors on the roster and eight freshmen, has been led by Maddi Vigil's 78 kills. Bayli Monck has 70 while Joelle Mahowald has 58. Mahowald ranks eighth in the GNAC for hitting percentage.
Freshman Makayla Baca has a team-high 107 digs and 11 aces.
The Yellowjackets will play at Rocky Mountain College on Monday.
