MSUB's Carrington Wiggins is GNAC's player of the week Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 25 min ago

Senior guard Carrington Wiggins of Montana State Billings was chosen Monday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.It was the third time this season that Wiggins earned the accolade.Senior forward Katrina Gimmaka of Western Washington was the women's player of the week.The 6-foot-2 Wiggins averaged 25.5 points as the first- place Yellowjackets beat Simon Fraser and Western Washington at Alterowitz Gym. He shot 69% from the field and 66.7% from 3-point range as MSUB clinched a GNAC championship berth.Wiggins, from Flint, Michigan, scored 22 points against Simon Fraser and 29 against Western Washington.He shot 5 of 8 from 3-point territory against WWU.
