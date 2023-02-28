Player of the Year: Carrington Wiggins, Montana State Billings
Coach of the Year: Mick Durham, Montana State Billings
Defensive Player of the Year: Bilal Shabazz, Montana State Billings
Freshman of the Year: BJ Kolly, Western Washington
Newcomer of the Year: Branden Bunn, Saint Martin's
First team: Carrington Wiggins, Sr., G, Montana State Billings; Jaden Nielsen-Skinner, Soph., G, Saint Martin's; Shaw Anderson, Jr., F, Seattle Pacific; Kyle Greeley, Jr., G, Saint Martin's; Cameron Cranston, Sr., G, Western Oregon; Bilal Shabazz, Sr., F, Montana State Billings
Second team: Matt Poquette, Sr., F, Central Washington; Gabriel Murphy, Jr., C, Northwest Nazarene; Abdullahi Mohamed, Jr., F, Alaska; D'Angelo Minnis, Jr., G, Western Washington; Kai Johnson, Soph., G, Western Washington; Tyke Thompson, Jr., G, Saint Martin's
Third team: Tyson Gilbert, Jr., G, Alaska Anchorage; Sawyer Storms, Jr., F, Alaska Anchorage; Brock Gilbert, Sr., G, Central Washington; Samaad Hector, Jr., F, Central Washington; Camron McNeil, Jr., G, Central Washington; Tru Allen, Soph., G, Northwest Nazarene; Branden Bunn, Sr., G, Saint Martin's; Zack Paulsen, Soph., G, Seattle Pacific; David Penney, Jr., G, Simon Fraser; Jahmal Wright, Sr., G/F, Simon Fraser; Cameron Benzel, Jr., F, Western Oregon; BJ Kolly, R-Fr., F, Western Washington
