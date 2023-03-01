agate Scoreboard: 2022-23 Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball honors Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Great Northwest Athletic ConferenceWomen's basketball2022-23 All-Conference Team and Honors Player of the Year: Samantha Bowman, Central WashingtonCoach of the Year: Kevin Woodin, Montana State BillingsDefensive Player of the Year: Avery Dykstra, Western Washington Freshman of the Year: Asher Cai, Central WashingtonNewcomer of the Year: Vishe' Rabb, Alaska AnchorageFirst team: Samantha Bowman, Sr., C, Central Washington; Brooke Walling, Sr., F, Western Washington; Jessica Wisotzki, Jr., F, Simon Fraser; Valerie Huerta, Soph., G, Central Washington; Avery Dykstra, Sr., G, Western Washington; Vishe' Rabb, Jr., F, Alaska AnchorageSecond team: Kortney Nelson, Soph., G, Montana State Billings; Ashley Alter, Sr. G, Seattle Pacific; Katrina Gimmaka, Sr., F, Western Washington; Anjel Galbraith, Jr., G, Saint Martin's; Cariann Kunkel, Sr., F, Montana State Billings; Cali McClave, Jr., G, Western OregonThird team: Emma McKenney, Jr., G, Alaska; Jahnna Hajdukovich, Sr., F, Alaska Anchorage; Asher Cai, Fr., G, Central Washington; Tori Maeda, Sr., G, Central Washington; Dyauni Boyce, Soph., F, Montana State Billings; Aspen Giese, Soph., G, Montana State Billings; Shayla Montague, Jr., G, Montana State Billings; Taryn Shelley, Sr., F, Montana State Billings; Clare Eubanks, Jr., F, Northwest Nazarene; Jordan Pinson, Sr., G, Northwest Nazarene; Natalie Hoff, Sr., F, Seattle Pacific; Gemma Cutler, Soph., F, Simon Fraser; Princy Paaluhi-Clark, Sr., G, Western Oregon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana State Billings Montana State Billings Women's Basketball Kevin Woodin Kortney Nelson Cariann Kunkel Great Northwest Athletic Conference Ncaa Division Ii Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Kola Bad Bear has become dominant post presence, valued Native leader in Montana State career Woodin is Coach of the Year as MSUB women's hoops sees six on GNAC year-end awards list 103 points for history: Montana Tech men win second straight Frontier Tournament championship 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Carroll women capture second Frontier Tournament title in last three seasons
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.