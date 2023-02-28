agate Scoreboard: Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball tournament pairings Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Great Northwest Athletic Conference Basketball TournamentSam Carver Gymnasium, Bellingham, WashingtonWomen Note: Top-seeded Western Washington (22-3) and second-seeded Montana State Billings (23-6) receive byes.QuarterfinalsThursday, March 2No. 6 Simon Fraser (10-12) vs. No. 3 Central Washington (20-7), 6:15 p.m.No. 5 Seattle Pacific (14-12) vs. No. 4 Alaska Anchorage (18-9), 8:30 p.m.SemifinalsFriday, March 3Simon Fraser/Central Washington vs. No. 2 Montana State Billings (23-6), 6:15 p.m.Seattle Pacific/Alaska Anchorage vs. No. 1 Western Washington (22-3), 8:30 p.m.ChampionshipSaturday, March 4 Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.MenNote: Top-seeded Saint Martin's (23-5) and second-seeded Montana State Billings (20-8) receive byes.QuarterfinalsThursday, March 2No. 6 Northwest Nazarene (12-14) vs. No. 3 Seattle Pacific (17-10), 1 p.m.No. 5 Western Oregon (12-13) vs. No. 4 Central Washington (13-14), 3:15 p.m.SemifinalsFriday, March 3Northwest Nazarene/Seattle Pacific vs. No. 2 Montana State Billings (20-8), 1 p.m.Western Oregon/Central Washington vs. No. 1 Saint Martin's (23-5), 3:15 p.m.ChampionshipSaturday, March 4Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Montana State Billings Yellowjackets Montana State Billings Basketball Great Northwest Athletic Conference Ncaa Division Ii Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Frontier Conference men's basketball: Montana Tech, Providence survive tightly-contested semifinals Montana State men shoot into Big Sky tournament with win at Eastern Washington Montana Lady Griz snap three-game skid with win over Idaho on senior night Frontier Conference women's basketball: Carroll, Western punch tickets to championship game 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments
