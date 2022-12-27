Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Saint Martin's
|2-0
|10-2
|Montana State Billings
|2-0
|8-4
|Western Washington
|1-0
|8-3
|Alaska
|1-1
|6-4
|Seattle Pacific
|1-1
|6-5
|Western Oregon
|1-1
|4-5
|Northwest Nazarene
|1-1
|4-6
|Simon Fraser
|0-1
|5-6
|Alaska Anchorage
|0-2
|4-5
|Central Washington
|0-2
|4-7
Wednesday
Portland Bible (Oregon) at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.
Thursday
Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene at Seattle Pacific, 6:15 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Saint Martin's, 8 p.m.
Western Washington at Western Oregon, 8 p.m.
Portland Bible at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.
Saturday
Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.
Central Washington at Seattle Pacific, 5:15 p.m.
Western Washington at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.
Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.
