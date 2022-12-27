Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Saint Martin's 2-0 10-2 
Montana State Billings      2-0 8-4 
Western Washington 1-0 8-3 
Alaska 1-1 6-4 
Seattle Pacific 1-1 6-5 
Western Oregon 1-1 4-5 
Northwest Nazarene 1-14-6 
Simon Fraser 0-1 5-6 
Alaska Anchorage 0-2 4-5 
Central Washington 0-2 4-7 

Wednesday

Portland Bible (Oregon) at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.

Thursday

Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.

Northwest Nazarene at Seattle Pacific, 6:15 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Saint Martin's, 8 p.m.

Western Washington at Western Oregon, 8 p.m.

Portland Bible at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.

Saturday

Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Western Oregon, 3 p.m.

Central Washington at Seattle Pacific, 5:15 p.m.

Western Washington at Saint Martin's, 6:15 p.m.

Alaska at Alaska Anchorage, 9 p.m.

