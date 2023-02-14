agate Scoreboard: Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings (Feb. 14) Feb 14, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Great Northwest Athletic ConferenceMen's basketballStandings Conf. Overall Montana State Billings* 13-2 19-6 Saint Martin's*12-2 20-4 Seattle Pacific9-6 14-10 Northwest Nazarene8-6 11-11 Western Oregon7-7 10-11Alaska Anchorage6-812-11 Western Washington6-913-12 Alaska5-910-12 Central Washington5-99-14 Simon Fraser1-146-19 *Denotes clinched GNAC Championship berthThursdayWestern Washington at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.Saint Martin's at Alaska Anchorage, 7:15 p.m. Simon Fraser at Central Washington, 8 p.m.Western Oregon at Alaska, 9:30 p.m.SaturdaySaint Martin's at Alaska, 5:15 p.m.Western Washington at Central Washington, 7 p.m.Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.Simon Fraser at Northwest Nazarene, 7:30 p.m.Western Oregon at Alaska Anchorage, 9:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Men's Basketball Great Northwest Athletic Conference Ncaa Division Ii Men's Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured High school basketball rankings: Unbeatens shrink by two, creating new Class A order Providence men's basketball coach Steve Keller to retire after 45 seasons Seeley Lake's Jessie Royer wins Race to the Sky for seventh time Billings West's 'family' of wrestlers stuck together to realize their dreams Don't forget Ford: Former Montana cornerback bolsters NFL prospects ahead of April draft
