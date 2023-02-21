agate Scoreboard: Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings (Feb. 21) Feb 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Great Northwest Athletic ConferenceMen's basketballStandings Conf. Overall Saint Martin's*14-2 22-4 Montana State Billings* 13-3 19-7 Seattle Pacific*10-6 15-10 Northwest Nazarene*9-7 12-12 Western Oregon8-8 11-12Central Washington7-911-14 Western Washington7-1014-13 Alaska Anchorage%6-1012-13 Alaska6-1011-13 Simon Fraser1-166-21 * - Denotes clinched GNAC Championship berth; % - Denotes will be assessed a .126 deduction from conference winning percentage on final day of regular season for violation of GNAC bylaw.ThursdayAlaska at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.Alaska Anchorage at Seattle Pacific, 6:15 p.m. Central Washington at Saint Martin's, 8:30 p.m.Northwest Nazarene at Western Oregon, 8:30 p.m.SaturdayAlaska Anchorage at Montana State Billings, 5:15 p.m.Alaska at Seattle Pacific, 5:15 p.m.Central Washington at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.Simon Fraser at Western Washington, 8 p.m.Northwest Nazarene at Saint Martin's, 8:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Men's Basketball Great Northwest Athletic Conference Ncaa Division Ii Men's Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Eastern A tips off Wednesday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark Montana State's Kola Bad Bear named co-Big Sky player of week Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Two former Montana State Bobcats, one ex-Montana Grizzly playing in XFL 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments
