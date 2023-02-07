agate Scoreboard: Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball standings (Feb. 7) Feb 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Great Northwest Athletic ConferenceMen's basketballStandings Conf. Overall Montana State Billings* 12-1 18-5 Saint Martin's10-2 18-4 Seattle Pacific9-4 14-8 Northwest Nazarene7-6 10-11 Western Oregon6-6 9-10Western Washington5-812-11 Central Washington5-89-13 Alaska Anchorage4-810-11 Alaska4-89-11 Simon Fraser1-126-17 *Denotes clinched GNAC Championship berthThursdayAlaska Anchorage at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.Alaska at Western Washington, 8 p.m. Seattle Pacific at Saint Martin's, 8:30 p.m.Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 8:30 p.m.SaturdaySeattle Pacific at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.Northwest Nazarene at Central Washington, 7:15 p.m.Alaska Anchorage at Western Washington, 8 p.m.Alaska at Simon Fraser, 8 p.m.Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 8:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports College-sports Men's Basketball Great Northwest Athletic Conference Ncaa Division Ii Men's Basketball Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Billings Senior girls wrestling team is 'relentless, stubborn, ornery and very motivated' High school basketball rankings: Broadview-Lavina, St. Labre boys rise; Bozeman pulls rank Frontier Conference Basketball: Top performers, storylines to follow, players of the week Early sisters hope to be right on time at state swimming for Billings Central John Letasky: Let the wrestling begin! — All-Class state tourney in Billings Friday and Saturday
