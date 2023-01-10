Great Northwest Athletic Conference
Men's basketball
Standings
|Conf.
|Overall
|Montana State Billings
|6-0
|12-4
|Saint Martin's
|5-0
|13-2
|Seattle Pacific
|5-1
|10-5
|Northwest Nazarene
|3-3
|6-8
|Western Washington
|2-3
|9-6
|Alaska Anchorage
|2-3
|8-6
|Western Oregon
|2-3
|5-7
|Alaska
|1-4
|6-7
|Central Washington
|1-5
|5-10
|Simon Fraser
|0-5
|5-10
Thursday
Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
Western Washington at Alaska Anchorage, 7:15 p.m.
Western Oregon at Seattle Pacific, 8 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Alaska, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Saint Martin's at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.
Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 4:15 p.m.
Central Washington at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.
Western Washington at Alaska, 7:15 p.m.
Simon Fraser at Alaska Anchorage, 9:30 p.m.
