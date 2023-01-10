Great Northwest Athletic Conference

Men's basketball

Standings

 Conf. Overall 
Montana State Billings     6-0 12-4 
Saint Martin's5-0 13-2 
Seattle Pacific5-1 10-5 
Northwest Nazarene3-3 6-8 
Western Washington2-3 9-6 
Alaska Anchorage2-38-6 
Western Oregon2-35-7 
Alaska1-4 6-7 
Central Washington1-5 5-10 
Simon Fraser0-5 5-10 

Thursday

Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

Western Washington at Alaska Anchorage, 7:15 p.m.

Western Oregon at Seattle Pacific, 8 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Alaska, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Saint Martin's at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.

Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 4:15 p.m.

Central Washington at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.

Western Washington at Alaska, 7:15 p.m.

Simon Fraser at Alaska Anchorage, 9:30 p.m.

